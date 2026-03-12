Congress-led UDF closely monitoring CPI(M) leader's independent election bid in Kerala

The Congress-led UDF is strategically observing CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran's independent bid in the Kerala Assembly election, potentially reshaping the state's political landscape.

The Congress-led UDF is closely watching CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran's decision to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly election, even as leaders of the ruling LDF expressed mixed reactions on Thursday.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph said he had watched Sudhakaran's press conference and that his move would be monitored closely.

He said the revelations made by the veteran Communist leader had put the CPI(M) in trouble and that no clear answer was expected from the Left party.

"We are closely watching his moves and we understand that they are very strategic. His stand will certainly have acceptance. After closely watching his moves, including by leaders from Alappuzha, necessary steps will be taken," Joseph said.

He added that an appropriate decision on supporting Sudhakaran would be taken after discussions within the party.

"We seriously see his announcement of candidature from Ambalapuzha constituency and will take a decision only after discussions with party leaders," he said.

Joseph said he had not held any discussions with Sudhakaran and was not aware if any other leaders had spoken to him.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said several Left co-travellers and leaders were leaving the CPI(M) as the party was following extreme right-wing politics.

"There is no communism or Left ideology in the CPI(M). They are travelling along the same path as the Sangh Parivar," he alleged.

Satheesan claimed the CPI(M) was compromising with communalism and far-right politics and that the party's base in Kerala was weakening.

"Sudhakaran is the latest example," he said, adding that the UDF would take a decision on supporting him after discussions with party leaders.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said he had known Sudhakaran since their days in student politics and that both were from Mavelikara.

"If you want to see a true Communist, it can be seen in Sudhakaran. In his personal and social life, he upheld his values," Chennithala said.

He said that during his tenure as an MLA four times and as a minister twice, Sudhakaran had maintained those values.

"When he was the PWD minister, funds were distributed equally to all 140 MLAs. Now it is not like that. He always maintained democratic courtesy," he said.

Chennithala alleged that the CPI(M) had done an injustice to Sudhakaran and that even enemies would not be treated so harshly.

"Kerala has seen that he was demoted from the district committee to the branch committee. We have had personal relations with him for several years, even though we belonged to different parties," he said.

He added that the Congress and UDF leadership would discuss and decide on whether to support Sudhakaran in Ambalapuzha.

"My personal opinion is that a person like Sudhakaran should be in the Assembly to protect parliamentary democracy and democratic values. But any decision will be taken after discussions," he said.

CPI(M) Responds to Sudhakaran's Candidacy

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said it was unfortunate that a leader like Sudhakaran, who had served the party for a long period, had announced his decision to contest the election.

"If he has announced to contest the election as an independent, it is sad. The remaining matters will be decided after party discussions," Baby said, adding that he had spoken to Sudhakaran over the phone.

Responding to allegations of verbal attacks by party cadres, Baby said the party had never defamed Sudhakaran and that he had been an asset to the organisation.

"There are false campaigns claiming to be from party supporters using fake social media accounts," he said.

Minister Saji Cherian said the party leadership would respond to all allegations made by Sudhakaran.

"Contesting the election is his personal decision," he said, denying allegations that political criminals existed within the party.

"It was he and I who led the party in Alappuzha district. If there are political goondas, then first it will be him and second will be me. I don't know which goonda he was referring to," Cherian said.

The minister said the district leadership had faced several crises in the past and had overcome them with strong political positions.

Cherian said he would not personally attack Sudhakaran even if the latter made remarks against him.

He also said Sudhakaran had been given several opportunities by the party in various capacities, including as a minister.

"We have not asked him to leave the party. He should explain why he left the party he served for 63 years. If he wants to contest the election, he should say it openly instead of blaming the party," Cherian said.

He added that the party wanted Sudhakaran to remain with it and that his departure would not affect the CPI(M) in Alappuzha.

Local Perspectives on the Political Development

CPI(M) MLA from Ambalapuzha, H Salam, said there were more aspects behind Sudhakaran's decision that would be revealed by the Congress or the BJP in the coming days.

Salam said Sudhakaran had taught them how to deal with people who betray the party.

"Party followers will remain with the party, whoever becomes the candidate. Not even 15 people from Ambalapuzha will leave the party," he said.

Alappuzha CPI(M) district secretary R Nazar said that comrade Sudhakaran was not seen merely as a senior leader in the party.

Nazar said that when he was active in student politics, Sudhakaran's brother Bhuvaneswaran was killed at NSS College, Pandalam.

"We gave more consideration to him than to any other comrade," he said, denying that Sudhakaran had been sidelined in the party.