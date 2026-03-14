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CPI(M) MLA Downplays G Sudhakaran's Independent Candidacy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 10:35 IST

Amidst political tensions in Kerala, a CPI(M) MLA downplays the impact of a senior leader's decision to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly election, asserting the party's strength remains intact.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • CPI(M) MLA H Salam asserts that G Sudhakaran's decision to contest as an independent will not weaken the party's position in the Ambalapuzha constituency.
  • Salam emphasises the CPI(M)'s strength lies in its collective structure and decision-making, rather than individual leaders.
  • Salam highlights his performance as MLA, noting the absence of corruption allegations from opposition parties during his tenure.
  • The Left Democratic Front (LDF) remains confident in winning the upcoming election, regardless of the candidates in the Ambalapuzha constituency.
  • Tensions rise as CPI(M) supporters criticise Sudhakaran's decision, with the party planning a march near his residence.

CPI(M) MLA H Salam on Saturday said senior leader G Sudhakaran leaving the party and contesting as an independent from the Ambalapuzha constituency will not have any impact on the party.

He was speaking to reporters after four-time MLA Sudhakaran recently decided not to renew his party membership and to contest as an independent from Ambalapuzha after alleging that he was attacked by party cadres on social media platforms.

 

Salam is the current MLA of Ambalapuzha and is likely to contest again as the CPI(M) candidate in the upcoming Assembly election.

Salam said the strength of the Communist Party lies in its collective structure and not in individuals.

"Even if someone who created the party leaves it, it does not weaken the party. The Communist Party does not function on the basis of personal relationships but on collective decisions," he said.

He added that he continues to maintain respect for Sudhakaran but reacted only when there was a need to clarify matters before the public.

"When wrong things are said among the people, we have to convince them of the facts. Otherwise, I usually avoid responding," he said.

Salam's Tenure and Election Prospects

Referring to his tenure as MLA, Salam said that during the past five years neither the UDF nor the BJP had organised any protest accusing him of wrongdoing.

"I believe I have discharged the responsibility entrusted to me by the people and the party without any allegations," he said.

On Sudhakaran contesting from Ambalapuzha, Salam said the Left Democratic Front would face the election strongly regardless of the candidate.

"Every election is a tough contest. Whoever the candidate is, we are confident of winning again with the support and trust of the people," he said.

Responding to remarks by Sudhakaran calling him a "political criminal", Salam said he would reply only if the party asks him to do so.

"If the party decides that I should respond, I will do so with evidence," he added.

He also said the LDF would highlight the state government's development achievements during the campaign.

Party Response to Sudhakaran's Decision

Sudhakaran's decision to contest as an independent after severing ties with the CPI(M) has not gone down well with party supporters, with posters appearing at various places in the constituency criticising him.

The CPI(M) is also planning a march near Sudhakaran's residence on Saturday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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