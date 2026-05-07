Why Sudhakaran Is Angry With CPI(M) Leaders

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, now an Independent MLA, is in a war of words with his former party over the legacy of his late brother, a party martyr, accusing them of political opportunism.

Key Points G Sudhakaran, a former CPI(M) leader, criticised the party for targeting him over his late brother Bhuvaneswaran, a party martyr.

Sudhakaran, now an Independent MLA supported by the UDF, claims the CPI(M) politicised Bhuvaneswaran's memory during the election.

Sudhakaran asserted that the martyr's memorial was built by his family, not the CPI(M).

He warned that playing politics in Bhuvaneswaran's name could damage the CPI(M)'s presence in Mavelikara.

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, who won the Assembly election from Ambalapuzha as a UDF-backed Independent candidate, on Thursday slammed Left leaders for targeting him over his late brother Bhuvaneswaran, who is considered a martyr by the party.

G Bhuvaneswaran, an SFI activist, was killed in campus violence at NSS College, Pandalam, in 1977.

Sudhakaran's Reaction to Criticism

Sudhakaran, after his election victory on Wednesday, had paid tribute at the martyr's memorial at Charummoodu in Alappuzha district.

CPI(M) local leaders reacted against the move, alleging that Sudhakaran had "betrayed" his brother by contesting against the CPI(M) as a UDF-backed Independent candidate.

The issue had also been raised during the election campaign.

Responding to reporters at his residence on Thursday, Sudhakaran reacted sharply to the criticism.

"What right do they have to say this? Should they say such things in the name of Bhuvaneswaran? If they criticise people for paying tribute to a martyr, who are they trying to fool?" he asked.

Allegations of Political Exploitation

He claimed that the CPI(M) lost votes by raising the issue of Bhuvaneswaran during the election campaign.

Sudhakaran also said the martyr's memorial was built by the family and not by the party, and added that the land for it was provided by the Cashew Workers' Union.

"If they play politics in the name of Bhuvaneswaran, the existence of the party in Mavelikara will be damaged. Even now, the party's votes have come down from 35,000 to 15,000," he claimed.

He said that Bhuvaneswaran's brother was buried at Charummoodu on the insistence of then MLA S Govinda Kurup.

Sudhakaran also reacted angrily to reporters for repeatedly raising questions about Bhuvaneswaran.

Views on Chief Ministerial Candidate

On the chief ministerial candidate, he said the matter has to be decided by the Congress leadership and that his opinion had not been sought.

"I will be thankful to the Congress for the support. Why should they ask my opinion? They will make a decision on it," he said.

Sudhakaran, who was associated with the CPI(M) for over six decades, had served as MLA and minister.

He later decided not to renew his party membership, alleging disrespect from the district leadership and attacks against him on social media.