HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Why Sudhakaran Is Angry With CPI(M) Leaders

Why Sudhakaran Is Angry With CPI(M) Leaders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 11:42 IST

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, now an Independent MLA, is in a war of words with his former party over the legacy of his late brother, a party martyr, accusing them of political opportunism.

Key Points

  • G Sudhakaran, a former CPI(M) leader, criticised the party for targeting him over his late brother Bhuvaneswaran, a party martyr.
  • Sudhakaran, now an Independent MLA supported by the UDF, claims the CPI(M) politicised Bhuvaneswaran's memory during the election.
  • Sudhakaran asserted that the martyr's memorial was built by his family, not the CPI(M).
  • He warned that playing politics in Bhuvaneswaran's name could damage the CPI(M)'s presence in Mavelikara.

Former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, who won the Assembly election from Ambalapuzha as a UDF-backed Independent candidate, on Thursday slammed Left leaders for targeting him over his late brother Bhuvaneswaran, who is considered a martyr by the party.

G Bhuvaneswaran, an SFI activist, was killed in campus violence at NSS College, Pandalam, in 1977.

 

Sudhakaran's Reaction to Criticism

Sudhakaran, after his election victory on Wednesday, had paid tribute at the martyr's memorial at Charummoodu in Alappuzha district.

CPI(M) local leaders reacted against the move, alleging that Sudhakaran had "betrayed" his brother by contesting against the CPI(M) as a UDF-backed Independent candidate.

The issue had also been raised during the election campaign.

Responding to reporters at his residence on Thursday, Sudhakaran reacted sharply to the criticism.

"What right do they have to say this? Should they say such things in the name of Bhuvaneswaran? If they criticise people for paying tribute to a martyr, who are they trying to fool?" he asked.

Allegations of Political Exploitation

He claimed that the CPI(M) lost votes by raising the issue of Bhuvaneswaran during the election campaign.

Sudhakaran also said the martyr's memorial was built by the family and not by the party, and added that the land for it was provided by the Cashew Workers' Union.

"If they play politics in the name of Bhuvaneswaran, the existence of the party in Mavelikara will be damaged. Even now, the party's votes have come down from 35,000 to 15,000," he claimed.

He said that Bhuvaneswaran's brother was buried at Charummoodu on the insistence of then MLA S Govinda Kurup.

Sudhakaran also reacted angrily to reporters for repeatedly raising questions about Bhuvaneswaran.

Views on Chief Ministerial Candidate

On the chief ministerial candidate, he said the matter has to be decided by the Congress leadership and that his opinion had not been sought.

"I will be thankful to the Congress for the support. Why should they ask my opinion? They will make a decision on it," he said.

Sudhakaran, who was associated with the CPI(M) for over six decades, had served as MLA and minister.

He later decided not to renew his party membership, alleging disrespect from the district leadership and attacks against him on social media.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Chennithala Slams CPI(M) for 'Insulting' Former Leader, Dismisses UDF Deal
Chennithala Slams CPI(M) for 'Insulting' Former Leader, Dismisses UDF Deal
Kerala CPI(M) Leaders Trade Barbs with G Sudhakaran Over Manifesto
CPI(M) Leaders Clash with G Sudhakaran Over Independent Candidacy
CPI(M) MLA Downplays G Sudhakaran's Independent Candidacy
CPI(M) MLA Downplays G Sudhakaran's Independent Candidacy
Why Former CPI(M) Leader Predicts LDF's Defeat in Kerala Elections
Why Former CPI(M) Leader Predicts LDF's Defeat in Kerala Elections

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 2

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 3

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

VIDEOS

Unusual Silence Seen Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence3:21

Unusual Silence Seen Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence

Sujata Sharma Breaks Silence on Partial Shutdown of Reliance Refinery0:48

Sujata Sharma Breaks Silence on Partial Shutdown of...

'India Forgives Nothing': IAF Posts Video on 1 Year of Op Sindoor1:28

'India Forgives Nothing': IAF Posts Video on 1 Year of Op...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO