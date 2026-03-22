Kerala CPI(M) Leaders Trade Barbs with G Sudhakaran Over Manifesto

A bitter feud erupts in Kerala as CPI(M) leaders publicly denounce G Sudhakaran's understanding of the Communist Manifesto and his political motives after his defection to run as an independent, sparking a heated debate ahead of the upcoming election.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CPI(M) leaders criticise G Sudhakaran for allegedly misunderstanding the Communist Manifesto after he defected to contest as an independent.

Vijayaraghavan accuses Sudhakaran of being driven by parliamentary ambitions and misinterpreting communist ideology.

Sudhakaran defends himself, stating Vijayaraghavan's remarks are helping him gain votes and reiterates his willingness to speak at UDF meetings.

Sudhakaran explains his interpretation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks, associating the term 'chetta' with the homes of the poor in Kerala.

The UDF is supporting Sudhakaran in Ambalapuzha, where he will compete against sitting MLA H Salam in the upcoming election.

The war of words between CPI(M) leaders and G Sudhakaran, who left the party to contest as an independent in Ambalapuzha, showed no signs of easing, with the latest exchange between Left leader V Vijayaraghavan and the veteran communist on Sunday.

Sudhakaran, speaking at a UDF meeting, refused to respond sharply to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remark calling him "chetta" (closely translated as bad man), saying the word also denotes poor people and their house.

Addressing a CPI(M) election convention here, Vijayaraghavan said it was for the first time in history that a person had referred to 'The Communist Manifesto' before joining rival alliances.

He alleged that Sudhakaran failed to understand even the first line of the book.

"We must understand that Sudhakaran read the Communist Manifesto upside down. It is an opportunity to prove that while he read it upside down, we have read it properly," he said.

Vijayaraghavan further alleged that Sudhakaran, driven by parliamentary ambitions, was invoking popular communist leaders in an unprecedented manner.

"He is perhaps the first person to leave the party after his desire to remain an MLA for life was not fulfilled. Such desire is called ambition. Can the party stand with that ambition?" he asked.

He added that there was nothing right in Sudhakaran's demands and that his stand against the party could not be taken lightly.

Vijayaraghavan also said the party leadership had made multiple attempts to prevent Sudhakaran from going astray, including the chief minister contacting him thrice, but he did not respond as he was expecting a call from Congress leaders.

Sudhakaran's Response and Defence

Responding to the remarks, Sudhakaran told reporters that Vijayaraghavan had become "like this" after reading the Communist Manifesto correctly.

"If he speaks 10 minutes here, I will get 5,000 more votes. Vijayaraghavan knows nothing about Ambalapuzha or Alappuzha, as he has only come here to attend committee meetings. Let him say what he wants and go," he said.

Sudhakaran reiterated his willingness to speak at UDF meetings in Cherthala after CPI candidate and sitting MLA P Prasad made remarks against him.

He said the CPI leadership had not spoken against him so far and questioned the reason behind Prasad's comments.

"He says I have parliamentary ambition. Then what is his ambition behind contesting the election again?" he asked.

At the UDF meeting, Sudhakaran maintained that he would not speak against Pinarayi Vijayan despite the chief minister's remarks.

"Even if he calls me something else, I will not say anything," he said.

Explaining his position, Sudhakaran said the Malayalam word "chetta" is also associated with poor people's houses.

"By calling me that, poor people are being insulted. I am from an ordinary background and lived in a thatched house. I am proud to be called 'chetta' as it also refers to the homes of the poor in Kerala," he said.

Background to the Defection

Four-time MLA Sudhakaran did not renew his party membership and decided to contest the election, alleging that he and his family were attacked on social media platforms and that he was sidelined by party leaders in Alappuzha.

The UDF has not fielded a candidate from Ambalapuzha and has instead decided to support Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran will take on sitting MLA and CPI(M) leader H Salam in the April 9 poll.