Chennithala Slams CPI(M) for 'Insulting' Former Leader, Dismisses UDF Deal

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has strongly criticised the CPI(M)'s treatment of former leader G Sudhakaran, while also addressing concerns about party members defecting to the BJP amidst growing anti-incumbency sentiment in Kerala.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ramesh Chennithala criticises CPI(M) for allegedly insulting former leader G Sudhakaran.

Chennithala denies any prior deal between UDF and Sudhakaran before his departure from CPI(M).

UDF supports Sudhakaran as an independent candidate, trusting his commitment.

Chennithala highlights strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the Left and CPI(M) in Kerala.

Chennithala addresses party leaders leaving Congress, urging loyalty during critical times.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran was insulted by the Left party and that the UDF had no deal with him prior to his leaving the Marxist organisation.

Speaking to reporters on various issues, Chennithala said that the CPI(M) showed no decency towards Sudhakaran and insulted him.

He said that the Congress-led UDF decided to back him after he left the CPI(M) as he was man with clear beliefs.

The senior Congress leader, in response to reporters' queries, also said that there was no need to suspect that Sudhakaran, who is being backed by the UDF as an independent candidate from Ambalapuzha assembly seat, would ditch them after winning the election.

Chennithala also said that there was a strong anti-incumbency feeling against the Left and the CPI(M) and the people were fed up with the 10 year Communist rule.

"The people want a change," he said.

Congress Leader Addresses Party Defections

Responding to queries regarding some party leaders leaving to join the BJP over denial of seats, Chennithala said that there were many eligible candidates in the Congress, "but we are contesting in only 92 seats".

"The party raised them to where they are now. So, when the party was at a important juncture, they should have stood with it. Getting seats or not is part of election.

"Not everyone can be given seats. It would cause unhappiness to some, but when we come to power, they will be taken care of. Therefore, there is no neeed to leave the party for not being given a seat," he said.

Those who leave, will have to suffer later, he added.

Kunnappilly's Situation

Regarding Eldhose Kunnappilly, Chennithala said that the Perumbavoor MLA should have been given a seat, but he will not leave the party over that.

"He called me and we spoke in detail. He will not leave the party. Party has given him a lot. He was eligible for a seat, but it could not be given to him this time. In my view, he should have been given a seat. I told him to stand with the party and I believe he will agree with that," the senior Congress leader said.