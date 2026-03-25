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Home  » News » Congress Leader Kurien Predicts UDF Victory and Chennithala as Kerala CM

Congress Leader Kurien Predicts UDF Victory and Chennithala as Kerala CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 11:00 IST

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Senior Congress leader P J Kurien confidently predicts a UDF victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, asserting that Ramesh Chennithala will assume the role of Chief Minister.

Key Points

  • Senior Congress leader P J Kurien predicts a UDF victory in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.
  • Kurien asserts that Ramesh Chennithala will become the Chief Minister if the UDF wins.
  • Kurien's statement contrasts with other Congress leaders who say the CM will be decided by the party high command.
  • The UDF is aiming to regain power in Kerala after the April 9 Assembly polls.

Senior Congress leader P J Kurien on Wednesday asserted that the UDF would return to power in Kerala after the April 9 Assembly polls and former minister Ramesh Chennithala would become the Chief Minister.

The former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Kurien made the statement in the presence of Chennithala during a UDF convention in Thiruvalla here.

 

He expressed confidence that the front would win the elections and Chennithala would lead the government.

"We will win on April 9. Ramesh, who is sitting here now, will be the Chief Minister. I have no doubt... But, Ramesh maintains that the party will take the final call on it," Kurien said.

The statement assumes significance as senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph had already clarified that the CM would be decided by the party high command if the UDF returns to power.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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