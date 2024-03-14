News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sudha Murty takes oath as RS MP

Sudha Murty takes oath as RS MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 14, 2024 13:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband N R Narayana Murthy.

IMAGE: Sudha Murty with RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, after taking oath as a member of the upper house, in New Delhi on March 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

 

Murty, 73, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and the author of several books, mostly for children, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day last Friday.

She is also renowned for her contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of Rs 10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over $80 billion.

Her daughter Akshata is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Sudha, Narayana Murthy Broke Up
When Sudha, Narayana Murthy Broke Up
Sudha Murty And The Art Of Story Telling
Sudha Murty And The Art Of Story Telling
'I think I am a natural ajji'
'I think I am a natural ajji'
Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...
Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...
Tamil's Dysfunctional Families You Must Watch On OTT
Tamil's Dysfunctional Families You Must Watch On OTT
Is Technology Important In Banking?
Is Technology Important In Banking?
Mumbai beat Vidarbha to win 42nd Ranji Trophy title
Mumbai beat Vidarbha to win 42nd Ranji Trophy title
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

How much stake does Sudha Murty own in Infosys?

How much stake does Sudha Murty own in Infosys?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances