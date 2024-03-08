News
Rediff.com  » Business » How much stake does Sudha Murty own in Infosys?

How much stake does Sudha Murty own in Infosys?

Source: PTI
March 08, 2024 20:50 IST
Sudha Murty, who was on Friday nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President, holds a 0.83 per cent stake in IT bellwether Infosys which at current prices is worth close to Rs 5,600 crore.

Sudha Murty

Photograph: courtesy, Sudha Murty/Instagram

The 73-year-old philanthropist is the wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy.

She is the chairperson of the Murty Trust and has authored several books.

According to the latest shareholding filed by Infosys with the BSE, she holds 3.45 crore shares of the company.

 

At the last closing price of Rs 1,616.95 on the BSE, Murty's holding in Infosys is currently worth Rs 5,586.66 crore.

Her husband Narayana Murthy owns 1.66 crore equity shares that are worth Rs 2,691 crore.

Sudha Murty, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and Padma Bhushan in January this year, is also the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

While Padma Shri is the country's fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan is the second-highest civilian honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning took to the X to announce her nomination.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha.

"Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.

"Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."

Murty thanked the prime minister for the opportunity to serve the nation.

"Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.

"It is my privilege and honour to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by our Hon'ble President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji @rashtrapatibhvn.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation."

