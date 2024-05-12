KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence

IMAGE: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh steals a quick single during his 17 off 8 balls in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Kolkata on Saturday night. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders medium pacer Ramandeep Singh was fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The 27-year-old committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board.

KKR beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a rain-curtailed match to become the first team to seal a play-off berth this season.

Ramandeep scored 17 off 8 balls in the match.