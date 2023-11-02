News
Sudha Murty And The Art Of Story Telling

Sudha Murty And The Art Of Story Telling

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
November 02, 2023 09:39 IST
Among the very many things Sudha Murty does, what she enjoys most is telling stories.

And, in particular, stories for children.

It is an art she cultivated early in life.

Murty tells us how Sudha, the storyteller, was born and how Story Time With Sudha Amma came to life.

An animated series that began streaming on YouTube's Murty Media channel from October 31, it will feature 52 stories penned by Murty.

Murty Media is helmed by Murty's daughter-in-law, Aparna Krishnan.

The stories have been selected from Sudha Murty's numerous books for children, including Grandma's Bag Of Stories, Grandparents' Bag Of Stories and The Magic Drum And Other Favourite Stories.

While talking about her latest venture, there is a special secret that Sudha Ajji (grandmother) reveals.

 

The title song for this animated series has been penned by two-time National Award winner Prasoon Joshi.

He tells us what inspired the peppy song.

All videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Now that he's talked about it, let's watch the young singers who voiced it sing it live, just for you.

 

Could the event end with a question and answer session with Sudha Murty? Of course not!

 

 

But the best part of the afternoon, we believe, was this :)

Sudha Murty

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The cutest member of the audience gets a kiss.

 

Sudha Murty

And these two sweeties get a hug.

 

Sudha Murty

Composer Shantanu Moitra lends Sudha Murty a careful ear.

 

Sudha Murty

When you have so many cheerful children around, how can you not have a group pic?

Prasoon and Shantanu join in.

Sudha Murty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Murty Media 

That's what the animated version looks like.

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
Sudha Murty's tips for writers
Sudha Murty: We are not an equal society
Sudha Murty: India's treasures
Tejas: Don't Get IAF Wrong!
What's A Factor-Based Fund?
The Bollywood Birthday Quiz
Hamas official vows to 'repeat' Oct 7 attack on Israel
