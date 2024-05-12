News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess

Praggnanandhaa overcomes Carlsen in Superbet chess

Source: PTI
May 12, 2024 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

R. Praggnanandhaa

IMAGE: India’s R. Praggnanandhaa is way behind leaders Wei Yi and Magnus Carlsen, which makes it literally a two-horse race for the title. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Stev Bonhage/FIDE

India's R. Praggnanandhaa scored yet another victory over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway to keep himself afloat even as Wei Yi of China stretched his lead to a massive 2.5 points in the Superbet rapid and blitz chess tournament, a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

With nine rounds still to come in the blitz event, Wei Yi has amassed 20.5 points with seven wins on the first day of blitz.

Ending the day with 7.5 out of a possible nine, Yi, seems like a man possessed and unless a hurricane hits him, is poised to win the first leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

 

Carlsen, on 18, is a distant second at this point and the main reason behind that is Praggnanandhaa, who has been beating the world number one often these days in the faster version of the game.

Praggnanandhaa, however is far behind the leaders with 14.5 points which makes it literally a two-horse race for the title.

In fourth spot is Arjun Erigaisi on 14 points while Duda Jan-Krzysztof of Poland is right behind him on 13. Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan stands sixth on 12.5, a full point clear of Vincent Keymer of Germany and the eighth spot is now taken by early leader Kirill Shevchenko of Romania with 11 points.

Anish Giri of Holland improved a little to be ninth on 10.5 while the blitz remained a cause for worry for World Championship challenger D. Gukesh who is languishing at the last spot with 9.5 points in the USD 1,75,000 prize money tournament.

Carlsen notably mentioned that his nervous system had collapsed following his second-round loss against Praggnanandhaa. The world number one ended with six points out of nine, which is by all standards a decent result but following his loss to the Indian he blundered again and went down to Abdusattorov from a winning position.

Wei Yi started the day with a loss against Gukesh but recovered in quick time to only concede a draw to Carlsen while winning the rest of the seven games.

For Gukesh, it was a tough day despite a great start against the tournament leader as the Indian could only score 2.5 points in all.

With victories over Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh, Arjun ensured he remained in contention for a podium finish.

Losing to Wei Yi and Carlsen, Arjun scored five wins and two draws in his other games and will be optimistic on the final day of the event.

Final results (Rapid): 1. Wei Yi 20.5; 2. Magnus Carlsen 18; 3. R. Praggnanandhaa 14.5; 4. Arjun Erigaisi 14; 5. Duda Jan-Krzysztof 13; 6. Nodirbek Abdusattorov 12.5; 7. Vincent Keymer 11.5; 8. Kirill Shevchenko 11; 9. Anish Giri 10.5; 10. D.Gukesh 9.5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wrestling: Aman seals Paris Olympics quota
Wrestling: Aman seals Paris Olympics quota
Play-off berth sealed, KKR's winning mantra revealed!
Play-off berth sealed, KKR's winning mantra revealed!
Why India archers are strong medal contenders at Paris
Why India archers are strong medal contenders at Paris
KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence
KKR's Ramandeep fined for Level 1 offence
Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR
Gujarat Titans in must-win battle vs in-form KKR
70 women got cash for Sandeshkhali stir: New video
70 women got cash for Sandeshkhali stir: New video
Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh lauded after KKR trounce MI
Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh lauded after KKR trounce MI

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Manchester City continue march; Burnley relegated

PIX: Manchester City continue march; Burnley relegated

There's No Stopping Chakravarthy!

There's No Stopping Chakravarthy!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances