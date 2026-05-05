Shimla Student Commits Suicide After Class 12 Exam Failure

A student in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, tragically committed suicide after struggling with the stress of failing his Class 12 exams, highlighting the immense pressure students face.

Key Points A student in Shimla allegedly committed suicide after failing his Class 12 exams.

The student was found in his rented accommodation in Annadale.

Police were alerted by a friend who discovered the body.

The student's father reported that his son was under mental stress due to the exam results.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suicide is underway.

A student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation in Annadale area in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after failing in his Class 12 exams, police said on Tuesday.

Police Investigation Into Student's Death

The police said they received information regarding the incident on Monday after which a team reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla for post-mortem.

Family's Account of Exam Stress

The student's father told police that his son was under mental stress since the declaration of his Class 12 examination on Monday as he failed the exam.

He committed suicide after locking himself in the room. His body was spotted by one of his friends who immediately alerted the police.

Official Confirmation and Further Enquiries

Confirming the report, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.