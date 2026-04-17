Why Are Student Suicides On The Rise?

A Class 11 student in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, tragically committed suicide after failing his exams, raising concerns about academic pressure on students.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A Class 11 student in Muzaffarnagar allegedly committed suicide after failing his exams.

The student, Krishna Bhardwaj, was found dead at his residence with a suicide note.

In a separate incident, another teenager in Sultanpur village also committed suicide.

The motive behind the second suicide is currently unknown and under investigation.

These incidents highlight the immense pressure students face regarding academic performance.

A Class 11 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after failing in his examination, police said on Friday.

Details of the Incident

Circle Officer (City) Siddharth Mishra said 17-year-old Krishna Bhardwaj, a resident of Saket Colony and a student of Green Public School, was found dead inside his room on Thursday.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added, adding that the family told police that Krishna had recently found out that he failed in his Class 11 exams.

Second Suicide in Sultanpur Village

In a separate incident in Sultanpur village under the Budhana police station area, 16-year-old Arman committed suicide by hanging at his residence on on Thursday, the police said.

Circle Officer (Budhana) Gajendra Pal Singh said that the teenager was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigation Underway

The motive behind the minor's extreme step was not known immediatly and an investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

Suicide cases involving students often lead to investigations into potential abetment, as defined under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Police will likely interview family, friends, and teachers to understand the circumstances leading to these tragic events. These incidents also highlight the need for better mental health support systems within schools and communities.