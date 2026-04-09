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NIT Kurukshetra Student Suicide: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 20:16 IST

A National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra student was tragically found dead in his hostel room, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • A third-year civil engineering student at NIT Kurukshetra, Priyanshu Sharma, was found dead in his hostel room.
  • Police suspect the death was a suicide, but the exact cause remains unclear and is under investigation.
  • Priyanshu had contacted a friend on Wednesday evening, but was later found unresponsive in his locked room.
  • No suicide note was found, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student's death at NIT Kurukshetra.

A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday.

The exact cause behind the extreme step remains unclear, they added.

 

According to police, the deceased Priyanshu Sharma was a third-year B Tech student in the civil engineering department, and a resident of Sherpura village in Haryana's Sirsa district.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said Priyanshu had contacted a friend between 6:30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, asking him to visit his room later in the night, and said the door would be open.

However, when the friend arrived around 11:15 pm, he found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response.

Growing suspicious, the friend alerted students in a nearby room. Upon peering through an open rear window, they discovered Priyanshu hanging from the ceiling fan. The police and institute authorities were immediately informed.

Vinod Kumar said the room was subsequently opened, and the deceased student was brought down. His post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. The body was later handed over to his parents, who reached the campus early morning.

The officer said no suicide note has been recovered from the room so far, and investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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