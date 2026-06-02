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Teen Preparing For Exams Found Dead In Patna Hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 02, 2026 15:03 IST

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A 17-year-old girl preparing for competitive examinations was tragically found dead in her hostel room in Patna, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl preparing for competitive exams was found dead in her Patna hostel room.
  • The girl, a resident of Samastipur district, had recently cleared her intermediate examinations.
  • Police were alerted by hostel inmates who discovered the girl's body.
  • No suicide note was found, but police recovered her ID card and mobile phone.
  • An inquest is underway, and the case will be probed from all angles.

A 17-year-old girl, who was preparing for competitive examinations, was allegedly found dead in her hostel room in Patna on Tuesday, police said.

The girl, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, recently cleared her intermediate examinations. She had returned to the hostel around 10 days ago after going home in December, they said.

 

Police Investigation Underway

ASP (Patna Sadar) Abhinav Kumar said the Patrakar Nagar police station was alerted around 9.30 am by hostel inmates who discovered the girl's body hanging from the ceiling of her room.

"Police rushed to the spot and sealed the hostel premises. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene and a post-mortem examination is underway," Kumar said.

No Suicide Note Found

Police have recovered the girl's ID card, mobile phone, and other materials, but no suicide note was found, he added.

Family Informed, Investigation Continues

Kumar said the girl's family and hospital authorities have been informed. While her parents were yet to reach Patna, other relatives had arrived.

"Family members have not raised any suspicion of foul play so far, but the case will be probed from all angles. An inquest is underway," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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