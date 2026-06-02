Teen Preparing For Exams Found Dead In Patna Hostel

A 17-year-old girl preparing for competitive examinations was tragically found dead in her hostel room in Patna, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 17-year-old girl preparing for competitive exams was found dead in her Patna hostel room.

The girl, a resident of Samastipur district, had recently returned to the hostel after visiting home.

Police were alerted by hostel inmates who discovered the body hanging from the ceiling.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team is examining the scene as part of the investigation.

Police are investigating all angles, though family members have not suspected foul play.

A 17-year-old girl, who was preparing for competitive examinations, was found dead in her hostel room in Patna on Tuesday, police said.

The girl, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, recently cleared her intermediate examinations. She had returned to the hostel around 10 days ago after visiting her home, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

ASP (Patna Sadar) Abhinav Kumar said police were alerted by hostel inmates who discovered the girl's body hanging from the ceiling of her room.

"Police rushed to the spot and sealed the hostel premises. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to examine the scene," Kumar said.

Family Not Suspecting Foul Play

He said the girl's family and hospital authorities have been informed. While her parents were yet to reach Patna, other relatives had arrived.

"Family members have not raised any suspicion of foul play so far, but the case will be investigated from all angles," the ASP said.