Why Did Teenager End Her Life After Exam Results?

A Class XII student in Indore tragically took her own life after being disheartened by her exam results, highlighting the immense pressure students face.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Class XII student in Indore allegedly committed suicide.

The teenager was reportedly disappointed with her exam results.

She consumed poison at her home and died in hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

A Class XII student allegedly committed suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh as she was disappointed with her exam results, a police official said on Friday.

Khushi Maurya (18) consumed poison at her home in Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Thursday night and died during treatment at a hospital, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told reporters.

Impact Of Exam Result Pressure On Students

"Preliminary investigation revealed Khushi was depressed as her Class XII exam results were not up to her expectations. A detailed probe will be conducted. Statements of her kin will be recorded," Singh added.

Results of Class XII examination conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education were declared on Wednesday.

In India, educational performance is often tied to family honour, creating immense pressure on students. Police will likely file an Accidental Death Report and investigate the circumstances to rule out any foul play or abetment to suicide, which are offences under the Indian Penal Code.