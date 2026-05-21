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Engineering Student Dies In Suspicious Circumstances In Bihar Hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 21:59 IST

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An engineering student's death in a Bihar hostel is under investigation after she was found unconscious in her room, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points

  • A third-year engineering student was found dead in her hostel room in East Champaran, Bihar.
  • Police are investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the student's death.
  • A forensic science laboratory team collected evidence from the hostel room.
  • The student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

A third-year student of a government engineering college died under suspicious circumstances in her hostel room in Bihar's East Champaran district on Thursday, police said.

The student was found unconscious in her hostel room around 2 pm, and she was taken to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

 

Police Investigation Launched

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the hostel and seized the student's mobile phone, a dupatta and other materials from the room, they added.

Forensic Evidence Collected

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team also visited the spot and collected evidence from the hostel room as part of the investigation.

Post-Mortem Examination Ordered

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death would be known only after the report comes and the probe is completed.

Family members of the student, who belonged to Muzaffarpur district, reached the hospital after being informed about the incident, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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