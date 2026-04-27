Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Room In Agra

A 28-year-old doctor was found dead in her Agra hostel room, prompting a police investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

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Key Points A 28-year-old doctor was found dead in her hostel room in Agra.

Police are investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the doctor's death.

The doctor was undergoing treatment for mental distress, according to preliminary investigations.

No suicide note was found in the doctor's hostel room.

Police are examining the doctor's mobile phone call details as part of the investigation.

A 28-year-old woman doctor, who was pursuing her MD, was found dead in her hostel room at the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital here under suspicious circumstances, police said.

Investigation Launched Into Doctor's Death

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manisha said that the body of Dr Vartika was discovered in her hostel room on Sunday evening.

According to the ACP, Vartika's family members contacted her friends after receiving no response from her despite repeated phone calls. When the friends visited the hostel to check on her, they found that the door to her room was locked from inside.

The officer said that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, broke open the door and found the doctor lying unconscious on her bed.

She said that the police rushed Vartika to a medical college, where doctors declared her dead.

Mental Health Concerns and Postmortem Examination

The ACP further said preliminary investigations have revealed that Vartika was suffering from mental distress and was undergoing treatment for the same.

The body has been sent for postmortem and exact cause of the doctor's death would be ascertained once the report comes, the police said.

ACP Manisha also said that no suicide note has been recovered from the hostel room.

The call details of the doctor's mobile phone are also being examined, the police said.