Dehradun Student Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend Over Suspected Affair

In Dehradun, a postgraduate student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend following a heated argument over a suspected affair, leaving her in critical condition and sparking a police investigation.

A 21-year-old postgraduate student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend following a dispute over a suspected affair in the Clement Town area here, police said.

The arrested, identified as Uday Singh alias Vishu, is a first-year MCA student at a private college. He was apprehended from the Doon Hospital premises.

Investigation Details

During interrogation, Singh, a native of Meerut, told the police he had been in a relationship with the woman since meeting her at college in September 2025 and wanted to marry her. He claimed he attacked her in a fit of rage because he suspected she was involved with another man.

Police said the incident occurred when the woman visited Singh's rented accommodation in Ogal Bhatta to speak with him. The confrontation turned violent and Singh allegedly attacked her with a knife.

Both Singh and the victim, who is also 21, were admitted to the Doon Hospital on Saturday following the attack.

The victim's father, Krishna Chandra Verma, lodged a police complaint alleging that Singh attacked his daughter with the intent to kill her.

The woman sustained a deep wound to her neck and underwent surgery. Police said her condition remains critical. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have recovered the knife used in the crime and stated that further investigation is underway.