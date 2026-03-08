HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Dehradun Student Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend Over Suspected Affair

Dehradun Student Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend Over Suspected Affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 08, 2026 21:17 IST

In Dehradun, a postgraduate student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend following a heated argument over a suspected affair, leaving her in critical condition and sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old student in Dehradun was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend after suspecting her of having an affair.
  • The incident occurred at the student's rented accommodation, leading to a violent confrontation and knife attack.
  • The victim sustained a severe neck wound and is in critical condition at Doon Hospital.
  • Police have registered a case against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and recovered the weapon.
  • The accused claimed he attacked the woman in a fit of rage after suspecting her involvement with another man.

A 21-year-old postgraduate student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend following a dispute over a suspected affair in the Clement Town area here, police said.

The arrested, identified as Uday Singh alias Vishu, is a first-year MCA student at a private college. He was apprehended from the Doon Hospital premises.

 

Investigation Details

During interrogation, Singh, a native of Meerut, told the police he had been in a relationship with the woman since meeting her at college in September 2025 and wanted to marry her. He claimed he attacked her in a fit of rage because he suspected she was involved with another man.

Police said the incident occurred when the woman visited Singh's rented accommodation in Ogal Bhatta to speak with him. The confrontation turned violent and Singh allegedly attacked her with a knife.

Both Singh and the victim, who is also 21, were admitted to the Doon Hospital on Saturday following the attack.

The victim's father, Krishna Chandra Verma, lodged a police complaint alleging that Singh attacked his daughter with the intent to kill her.

The woman sustained a deep wound to her neck and underwent surgery. Police said her condition remains critical. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have recovered the knife used in the crime and stated that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Arrest Man in Shalimar Bagh Attempted Murder Case
Delhi Police Arrest Man in Shalimar Bagh Attempted Murder Case
Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station
MD Student Found Dead in Meerut, Suicide Suspected
Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Family Dispute
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look1:36

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow suit at pre wedding of Komal Nahta s son0:34

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO