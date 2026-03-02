HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Police Arrest Man in Shalimar Bagh Attempted Murder Case

Delhi Police Arrest Man in Shalimar Bagh Attempted Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 02, 2026 15:50 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended a 21-year-old man in connection with a violent knife attack on two brothers at a Shalimar Bagh school, highlighting ongoing concerns about school violence and student rivalries in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old man for attempted murder in Shalimar Bagh.
  • The arrest follows a knife attack on two teenage brothers at a government school in Haiderpur.
  • The victims sustained incised and penetrating wounds from a sharp weapon.
  • The accused admitted to his role in the attack, and efforts are underway to arrest remaining suspects.
  • The attack stemmed from an ongoing rivalry among school students.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an attempt to murder case in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, an official said on Monday.

The police arrested Sumit on Sunday night for his alleged involvement in a knife attack on two teenage brothers on February 23 at a government school in Haiderpur, following a prior dispute, he said.

 

According to the police, the complainant, a 16-year-old boy, and his 17-year-old brother were allegedly attacked by Sumit and his associates after an altercation stemming from an ongoing rivalry among school students.

Details of the Attack

"During the assault, one of the associates allegedly stabbed both brothers with a knife, while others restrained them and issued threats. On hearing their mother's alarm, local residents rushed to the spot, forcing the attackers to flee," a senior police officer said.

They were taken to a hospital, where doctors found incised and penetrating wounds caused by a sharp-edged weapon, he said.

Based on the complainant's statement, the police registered a case at the Shalimar Bagh police station on February 24.

Investigation and Arrest

"A team identified and apprehended the accused. During interrogation, Sumit admitted to his role in the attack. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
