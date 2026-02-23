India's 'leave Iran by all means' warning amid Iran-US tension

Amid escalating tensions and protests in Tehran, India has issued a travel advisory urging all its nationals residing in Iran to leave the country for their safety and security.

IMAGE: People walk near a mural featuring images of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on a street in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Key Points India advises its nationals in Iran, including students and business persons, to leave the country due to the evolving security situation.

The Indian Embassy in Iran issued a fresh advisory amid protests in Tehran and increasing fears of US military strikes.

Indian citizens are urged to exercise caution, avoid protest areas, and maintain contact with the Indian Embassy.

Nationals are advised to keep travel and immigration documents readily available and contact the embassy for assistance.

India on Monday advised all its nationals residing in Iran to leave the country by all available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving security situation.

The Indian embassy in Iran issued a fresh advisory to the Indian nationals amid fresh protests in Tehran and increasing fears of US military strikes on the Gulf nation.

Students at several universities in Iran held anti-government demonstrations in a first such agitation since Tehran's brutal crackdown on the protesters last month.

According to official estimates in January, little over 10,000 Indians, including students, were living in Iran.

Indian Embassy Advisory

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the government of India on January 5 and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the embassy said.

The mission also reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs (persons of Indian-origin) should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily available with them," the mission said in the advisory.

"They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard," it said.