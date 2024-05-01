News
How Many Crorepatis In Phase III?

How Many Crorepatis In Phase III?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 01, 2024 10:29 IST
IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters at an election meeting in Latur, April 30, 2024, addressed by BJP leader Narendra D Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2024.

95 seats of the remaining 353 seats will go to the polls in the third phase across 12 states.

 

Phase III: Candidates' Financial Background

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,352 candidates in the fray, 392 are crorepatis.

Of these crorepatis, 77 are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, followed by 60 on the Congress ticket.

Phase III: Candidates with Criminal Records

When it comes to criminal candidates, 244 candidates have declared criminal cases against them in the third round of elections.

172 candidates have declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

The maximum number of criminal candidates in the third phase belong to the Congress (26) followed by the BJP (22).

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

