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Home  » News » Stalin steps down as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Stalin steps down as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 16:18 IST

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M K Stalin has resigned from his position as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the DMK's defeat in the recent Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

M K Stalin resigns

IMAGE: DMK chief M K Stalin. Photograph: @mkstalin/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • M K Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after DMK's defeat in Assembly elections.
  • The resignation letter has been submitted to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
  • DMK secured 59 seats in the Assembly, becoming the principal opposition party.
  • TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin on Tuesday resigned as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, party sources said.

DMK's Role As Opposition

The resignation letter has been forwarded to the office of the state Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the sources added.

DMK was defeated in the April 23 Assembly polls by Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

 

DMK has won 59 seats in the 234-member strong TN Assembly and has emerged as the principal opposition party.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 47 seats.

TVK has won 108 seats and it is the single largest party.

Stalin has said that the DMK would function as a robust opposition party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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