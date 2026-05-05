HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » TVK: 34.91%. DMK: 24%. AIADMK: 21%.

TVK: 34.91%. DMK: 24%. AIADMK: 21%.

By Shine Jacob
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 05, 2026 09:03 IST

x

One of the standout stories of the TVK victory was that of 30-year-old R Sabarinathan, the son of Vijay's driver from Virugambakkam.

TVK Vijay

IMAGE: Vijay campaigns for the assembly elections. Photograph: @TVKHQITWingOffl

Key Points

  • Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam crossed the 100 seat mark in first-ever Tamil Nadu assembly electoral contest.
  • TVK secures highest vote share at nearly 35 per cent, significantly ahead of DMK and AIADMK.
  • Chennai, traditionally a DMK bastion, witnesses sweeping gains by TVK, winning 14 out of 16 assembly constituencies.
 

Putting an end to five decades of bipolar Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu, actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, making its assembly debut, is on track to become the single-largest party with over 100 seats.

The state also witnessed major upsets, with Chief Minister M K Stalin himself losing the Kolathur assembly constituency to TVK's V S Babu, once a close lieutenant of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president.

The TVK won 108 seats. In the 234-member assembly, 118 seats are required for a majority.

The incumbent DMK won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47.

While the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance won 64 seats, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance managed 47.

Stalin is the fourth sitting CM in Tamil Nadu to lose an assembly election, the last being then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa from the Bargur constituency in 1996.

The TVK secured about 34.91 per cent of the votes while the DMK got 24 per cent and the AIADMK around 21 per cent.

Though Stalin lost, his son and outgoing Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin retained the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, defeating the TVK's D Selvam.

Vijay himself has won from the Perambur constituency by a margin of 53,715 votes, and by 27,416 votes in Tiruchirappalli (East).

One of the standout stories of the TVK victory was that of 30-year-old R Sabarinathan, the son of Vijay's driver from Virugambakkam.

Tamil Nadu Elections

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi congratulated TVK on its victory.

'I bow my head and accept the verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu. Congratulations to the new government,' Udhayanidhi said on Monday.

In a major blow to the DMK, the TVK swept 14 of the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai, a stronghold of the Dravidian party.

Another upset was the defeat of Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, who lost to Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam candidate Kamaraj S in the Mannargudi constituency by 1,566 votes.

Former finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also lost to the TVK's Madhar Badhurudeen S, who secured a vote share of 43 per cent.

Other DMK leaders who lost include Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Saidapet, Speaker M Appavu from Radhapuram, Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan in Thoothukudi and Excise Minister S Muthusamy in Erode (West).

V S Babu's Political Journey

V S Babu, who defeated Stalin, had served as the DMK's North Chennai district secretary and was elected to the assembly in 2006 from the Purasawalkam constituency.

He began to be sidelined after the rise of P K Sekar Babu, a former AIADMK leader, within the DMK.

After being removed as district secretary, he joined the AIADMK and, ahead of the elections, moved to TVK.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Shine Jacob
Source: source

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
Vijay Is The New Chennai Super King!
'We Will Soon Have Another Election In Tamil Nadu'
'We Will Soon Have Another Election In Tamil Nadu'
10 Vijay Films That Defined The Thalapathy
10 Vijay Films That Defined The Thalapathy
'What Vijay Has Achieved Politically Is Remarkable'
'What Vijay Has Achieved Politically Is Remarkable'
Both Dravidian Majors Defeated For First Time Since 1967
Both Dravidian Majors Defeated For First Time Since 1967

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 2

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 3

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

VIDEOS

Massive Russia-China Children's Parade in Vladivostok!3:31

Massive Russia-China Children's Parade in Vladivostok!

Mother of RG Kar Victim's Powerful Victory Gesture!3:20

Mother of RG Kar Victim's Powerful Victory Gesture!

Modi's Garland Gesture for Nitin Nabin Goes Viral!0:48

Modi's Garland Gesture for Nitin Nabin Goes Viral!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO