Stalin's minister lost to TVK by 1 vote!

In a stunning Tamil Nadu election upset, a DMK minister lost his seat by a single vote, highlighting the power of individual ballots and the rise of a new political force.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DMK's KR Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur seat by a single vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Seenivasa Sethupathy R of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured a narrow victory with 83,375 votes.

The election result underscores the critical impact of each individual vote in close contests.

Actor Vijay's TVK emerged as a significant force, winning 108 seats in its debut election.

In a dramatic electoral upset, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader KR Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur assembly seat by a razor-thin margin of just one vote in the Tamil Nadu elections.

Periakaruppan was minister for cooperatives in the outgoing MK Stalin government.

Close Contest and Final Tally

Election Commission data revealed that Seenivasa Sethupathy R of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured victory with 83,375 votes, while Periakaruppan finished with 83,374 votes. The contest witnessed a tense finish; Periyakaruppan was leading by 30 votes at the end of the penultimate round before the final tally shifted in favour of the TVK candidate.

Impact of TVK's Debut

The defeat of the sitting minister highlights the surge of actor Vijay's TVK, which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in a historic debut that disrupted the state's traditional bipolar politics. Bharatiya Janata Party's KC Thirumaran finished a distant third in the constituency with 29,054 votes.

Significance of the Result

The result in Tiruppattur remains one of the closest in India's electoral history, emphasising the decisive impact of individual ballots.