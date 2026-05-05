HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Stalin's minister lost to TVK by 1 vote!

Stalin's minister lost to TVK by 1 vote!

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 12:56 IST

x

In a stunning Tamil Nadu election upset, a DMK minister lost his seat by a single vote, highlighting the power of individual ballots and the rise of a new political force.

Vote being cast 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • DMK's KR Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur seat by a single vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
  • Seenivasa Sethupathy R of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured a narrow victory with 83,375 votes.
  • The election result underscores the critical impact of each individual vote in close contests.
  • Actor Vijay's TVK emerged as a significant force, winning 108 seats in its debut election.

In a dramatic electoral upset, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader KR Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur assembly seat by a razor-thin margin of just one vote in the Tamil Nadu elections.

Periakaruppan was minister for cooperatives in the outgoing MK Stalin government.

 

Close Contest and Final Tally

Election Commission data revealed that Seenivasa Sethupathy R of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured victory with 83,375 votes, while Periakaruppan finished with 83,374 votes. The contest witnessed a tense finish; Periyakaruppan was leading by 30 votes at the end of the penultimate round before the final tally shifted in favour of the TVK candidate.

Impact of TVK's Debut

The defeat of the sitting minister highlights the surge of actor Vijay's TVK, which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in a historic debut that disrupted the state's traditional bipolar politics. Bharatiya Janata Party's KC Thirumaran finished a distant third in the constituency with 29,054 votes.

Significance of the Result

The result in Tiruppattur remains one of the closest in India's electoral history, emphasising the decisive impact of individual ballots. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

The Only Pollster Who Predicted Vijay's Victory
The Only Pollster Who Predicted Vijay's Victory
TVK: 34.91%. DMK: 24%. AIADMK: 21%.
TVK: 34.91%. DMK: 24%. AIADMK: 21%.
'Thalapathy' Vijay to become 'Muthalamaichar' Vijay?
'Thalapathy' Vijay to become 'Muthalamaichar' Vijay?
Vijay ends Dravidian grip, echoes Kejriwal's AAP surge
Vijay ends Dravidian grip, echoes Kejriwal's AAP surge
How Vijay transformed his popularity into political power
How Vijay transformed his popularity into political power

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Mother of RG Kar Victim's Powerful Victory Gesture!3:20

Mother of RG Kar Victim's Powerful Victory Gesture!

Soha Ali Khans elegant look, dazzling in a black and white outfit in Mumbai1:03

Soha Ali Khans elegant look, dazzling in a black and...

Tanya Mittal looks stunning in white saree1:05

Tanya Mittal looks stunning in white saree

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO