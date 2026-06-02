St Stephen's College Installs New Principal Despite University Objections

St Stephen's College defies Delhi University by installing Susan Elias as its new principal, sparking controversy over compliance with UGC regulations and raising questions about institutional autonomy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points St Stephen's College installs Susan Elias as its new principal, the first woman in the role.

Delhi University objects to the appointment, citing non-compliance with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

The installation ceremony proceeds despite the unresolved disagreement between the college and the university.

Delhi University has sought the intervention of the UGC in the matter of the principal's appointment.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between St Stephen's College and Delhi University regarding governance and autonomy.

St Stephen's College has scheduled the commissioning and installation service of its newly appointed principal, Susan Elias, for Wednesday, two days after she assumed charge, even as the appointment remains embroiled in a dispute with Delhi University over alleged non-compliance with UGC regulations.

Installation Ceremony Details

According to an official notice issued by the college on Tuesday, the installation service for Elias, the institution's 14th principal and the first woman in the role, will be held at the college chapel at 8 am on Wednesday.

The notice, signed by college chaplain Revd Samuel John Shekhar, said the service would be presided over by the chairman of the college, Rt Rev Paul Swarup, followed by high tea at the library lawns.

The communication, addressed to senior and junior members of the faculty and non-teaching staff, described the event as the "Commissioning and Installation Service of Prof Susan Elias as the XIV Principal of St Stephen's College".

"All members of the college community, including contractual and outsourced staff, are invited for the high tea," the notice said.

Delhi University's Objections

The development came a day after sources confirmed that Elias had taken charge as principal despite objections raised by Delhi University.

Her appointment was announced through a notification issued on May 12. Subsequently, Delhi University wrote to the college asking it not to proceed with the appointment, contending that the process did not conform with the University Grants Commission's regulations. The university has also sought the intervention of the UGC in the matter.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, on Tuesday, confirmed that the university had already written to the UGC and was awaiting further directions.

Implications of the Installation

The installation ceremony signals that the college administration is proceeding with the transition despite the unresolved disagreement with the university over the appointment process.

Elias succeeds former principal John Varghese and becomes the first woman to head the 145-year-old institution since its establishment in 1881.

The episode marks the latest chapter in the continuing tensions between Delhi University and St Stephen's College over issues relating to governance, appointments and institutional autonomy.