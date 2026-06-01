St Stephen's Appoints New Principal Despite University Objections

Susan Elias has officially become the new principal of St Stephen's College, escalating the existing conflict with Delhi University over governance and appointment procedures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Susan Elias assumes role as St Stephen's College's new principal despite Delhi University's objections.

Delhi University contests the appointment, citing non-compliance with UGC regulations.

The appointment of Susan Elias marks a historic moment as the first woman principal in the college's 145-year history.

Ongoing disputes between St Stephen's College and Delhi University highlight issues of governance and autonomy.

Despite objections from the University of Delhi, Susan Elias took charge as St. Stephen's College's 14th principal on Monday, sources said, while university officials said they are awaiting further directions from the UGC.

DU Opposition to St Stephen's Appointment

Elias's appointment was announced in a notification issued on May 12, after which the university wrote to the college, asking it not to proceed with the appointment, claiming that the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations had not been followed.

The university also wrote to the UGC seeking intervention.

Delhi University (DU) registrar Vikas Gupta, on Monday, said, "We have already written to the UGC, seeking intervention. We will wait for further instructions from them."

Transition and Former Principal's Status

Meanwhile, the principal page on the official website of St Stephen's continues to remain blank, with the former principal John Varghese being listed as a faculty in the Department of English. Varghese's profile still lists him as the principal of the college.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said, "The former principal, John Varghese, wrote a kind of parting email to everyone on Sunday. There is no confirmation yet on whether he will stay in the college as faculty or not."

In a latest dispute, the college had also written to the college, objecting to proposals of absorbing Varghese as a faculty of the English department.

Historic Appointment and Ongoing Disputes

Meanwhile, the official added, "Whenever a principal takes charge, there is a sort of ceremony. However, as of now, we are not aware any such formal gathering."

Elias is the first woman principal of the college in its 145-year history, since its founding in 1881.

The latest development underscores the continuing friction between Delhi University and St Stephen's College over issues of governance, administrative control and institutional autonomy.