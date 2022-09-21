News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DU toughens stand against St Stephen's, asks to follow govt rules for admission

DU toughens stand against St Stephen's, asks to follow govt rules for admission

Source: PTI
September 21, 2022 17:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi University on Wednesday asserted that St Stephen's College will have to follow the rules laid down by the government for admission, a day after the college's governing body decided to approach Supreme Court over the issue.

IMAGE: Krantikari Yuva Sangathan supporters staging a protest against the new admission policy of St Stephen's College in New Delhi, July 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Reacting to the college governing body's decision, a senior varsity official said the university will not back down and will defend its admission policy.

 

The governing body on Tuesday decided to challenge the recent Delhi high court order on the admission process at the institution and seek "interim relief" to carry out this year's admissions through an interview process for candidates of all categories.

"We will defend our admission process and will not back down. The college will have to follow the admission process laid down by the government," DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

The university and St Stephen's College have been at loggerheads over the admission policy for several months. Several letters were exchanged in the past few months over their disagreement.

The college, for its part, said that it will accord 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score and 15 per cent to physical interviews for "all categories of candidates".

With the college refusing to do away with the interview process for admissions, the Delhi University has said it is "firm" on its decision to declare "null and void" all admissions made by the college in violation of the CUET guidelines.

The high court's order on September 12 came on petitions filed by a law student and the college with respect to the legality of admission of students against unreserved non-minority seats for undergraduate courses.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'RSS is hardly in a position to call JNU anti-national'
'RSS is hardly in a position to call JNU anti-national'
'CUET is not a good idea at all'
'CUET is not a good idea at all'
Delhi prof, held for post on 'Shivling', gets bail
Delhi prof, held for post on 'Shivling', gets bail
Putin calls 300,000 reserve troops to join Ukraine war
Putin calls 300,000 reserve troops to join Ukraine war
Can Religious Rows Hurt DMK In 2024?
Can Religious Rows Hurt DMK In 2024?
Qatar World Cup: Minor offences won't result in arrest
Qatar World Cup: Minor offences won't result in arrest
Rishad Premji stands by his comment on moonlighting
Rishad Premji stands by his comment on moonlighting
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

DU-St Stephen's College war over admission escalates

DU-St Stephen's College war over admission escalates

Vandalism hits St Stephen's College chapel

Vandalism hits St Stephen's College chapel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances