St Stephen's College Names First Woman Principal Since 1881

St Stephen's College, a prestigious institution of Delhi University, has made history by appointing Professor Susan Elias as its first woman principal since its founding in 1881.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points St Stephen's College appoints Professor Susan Elias as its first woman principal since 1881.

The appointment of Susan Elias marks a historic moment for the prestigious Delhi University college.

Susan Elias previously served as pro vice chancellor at Chandigarh University and director of research at Hindustan University.

The principal's post had been vacant since March 1, 2026, following the completion of John Varghese's term.

Delhi University's St Stephen's College on Tuesday appointed Professor Susan Elias as its first woman principal since its inception in 1881, according to official notification.

The official notification read, "The Supreme Council of the college is pleased to announce that Prof Susan Elias will take charge as the XIV (14th) Principal of the College and as its first lady Principal, effective June 1, 2026."

It was signed by Rt Revd Dr Paul Swarup, Bishop of Delhi and chairman of the college.

Susan Elias's Academic Background

According to Elias's LinkedIn profile, she served as the pro vice chancellor (research) at Chandigarh University, situated in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from January to May 2026.

Before that, she served as the director of research at Hindustan University between October 2024 and December 2025. She has also served in several roles at Vellore Institute of Technology, including professor and dean of the School of Electronics Engineering, professor and deputy director at the Centre for Advanced Data Science, and associate professor and head of the School of Electronics Engineering.

History of St Stephen's College

St Stephen's College was founded on February 1, 1881, by the Cambridge Mission to Delhi in collaboration with the Society for the Propagation of the Gospel, with Samuel Scott Allnutt serving as its founder and first principal.

According to the College's website, it was established after the closure of Delhi College in 1879, and it initially operated from rented premises in Chandni Chowk before shifting to Kashmere Gate in 1891 and later to its present campus in the Delhi University enclave in 1941.

Significance of the Appointment

Malay Neerav, dean of academics and head of the History department at St Stephen's College, told PTI that the college already has a rich repository of history, and now it is set to have its first woman principal.

"A similar landmark event took place in 1906, when Susil Kumar Rudra became the first Indian to become principal of the college," she said.

Neerav said, "Interestingly, Mahatma Gandhi used to stay at Rudra's house, and the non-cooperation movement was conceived there as well."

Administrative Context

According to professors and officials at the college, who wish to remain anonymous, the principal's post has officially been vacant since March 1, 2026, after the 13th principal, John Varghese, completed his term in February.

"There have been long-standing administrative issues between the university and the college. While the post was technically empty for three months, Varghese continued to act as the principal, leading to more disputes about some appointments," another official said.