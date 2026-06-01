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St Stephen's College Appoints First Woman Principal Despite DU Objections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 01, 2026 11:04 IST

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St Stephen's College has appointed Susan Elias as its first woman principal, marking a historic moment amidst ongoing disputes with Delhi University over UGC regulations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • St Stephen's College appointed Susan Elias as its new principal, the first woman to hold the position.
  • Delhi University objected to the appointment, citing violations of UGC regulations.
  • The university sought intervention from the University Grants Commission regarding the appointment process.
  • The college proceeded with the appointment despite the ongoing dispute with Delhi University.
  • The former principal, John Varghese, may or may not remain at the college as faculty.

Despite objections from the Delhi University (DU), St Stephen's College has proceeded with the appointment of its 14th principal, with Susan Elias taking charge as the principal of the college on Monday, according to sources.

DU Objections to Principal Appointment

Elias's appointment was announced in a notification on May 12, after which DU wrote to the college, asking it not to proceed with the appointment, claiming violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

 

The university also wrote to the UGC seeking intervention.

Former Principal's Future

An official on the condition of anonymity said, "The former principal, John Varghese, wrote a kind of parting email to everyone on Sunday. There is no confirmation yet on whether he will stay in the college as faculty or not."

Dispute Over Faculty Position

In the latest dispute, the college also wrote to the college, objecting to proposals of absorbing Varghese as a faculty of the English department.

Meanwhile, the official added, "Whenever a principal takes charge, there is a sort of ceremony. However, as of now, we are not aware of any such formal gathering."

A Historic Milestone

Elias is the first woman principal of the college in its 145-year history, since its founding in 1881.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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