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Home  » News » Goa Police To Issue Lookout Notice For Khattar

Goa Police To Issue Lookout Notice For Khattar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 22, 2026 16:57 IST

Goa Police are issuing a Look Out Circular to prevent Gautam Khattar from fleeing the country after he allegedly made offensive remarks against St Francis Xavier, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Goa Police are initiating a Look Out Circular against Gautam Khattar to prevent him from leaving the country.
  • Khattar is accused of making objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, sparking widespread condemnation.
  • An FIR has been filed against Khattar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and creating communal discord.
  • Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated that police are actively searching for Khattar and aim to arrest him soon.
  • Various organisations, including the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman and the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats, have condemned Khattar's remarks.

Goa Police investigating the alleged objectionable remarks made by right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar against St Francis Xavier will initiate the process for issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him to ensure he does not flee the country, an official said on Wednesday.

A Goa Police team visited Khattar's residence in Dehradun on Tuesday, but he was not found there. The police have issued a summons, asking him to appear before the investigation officer, but he has not responded, a senior police officer told PTI.

 

Police Action Against Khattar

"The state police are in the process of initiating an LOC against Khattar to ensure he does not flee the country," he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Tuesday evening that police have launched an extensive search for Khattar and that he would be arrested within two days.

Controversial Remarks and Reactions

Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, kicked up a row with his remarks at an event on April 18 in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar.

A viral video of his remarks against the Goa's patron saint sparked protests in various parts of the coastal state, drawing widespread condemnation from political leaders, the Goa Church, and others.

Legal Proceedings and Condemnation

The Vasco police have registered an FIR against Khattar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and trying to create communal discord through his speech against St Francis Xavier, whose relics are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa.

The case has been transferred to the state police's Crime Branch, officials said, adding that complaints have been filed against Khattar at more than a dozen places in the state, including Vasco, Old Goa, Panaji, Margao and Anjuna.

The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman has also condemned the "hateful and malicious" remarks, which it said were aimed at maligning the legacy of St Francis Xavier, popularly known as "Goencho Saib".

Community Outrage

The Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats (AAGMJ) on Wednesday joined the chorus seeking strong action against Khattar.

Condemning his "derogatory and offensive" remarks, the Association stated that St Francis Xavier is a revered saint who is an integral part of Goa's spiritual, cultural and historical heritage.

AAGMJ president Shaikh Bashir Ahmed stated that such statements deeply hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of people in Goa and across the world.

Highlighting communal harmony and mutual respect among all faiths in Goa, he decried the attempts to disturb this fabric through inflammatory speech.

"Freedom of Expression cannot be misused as a licence to insult religious figures and provoke communal disharmony," he added.

The Association has demanded immediate and strict action against Khattar and the organisers of the April 18 event.

A Look Out Circular is typically issued to prevent individuals from leaving the country when they are under investigation for a crime. The action against Khattar follows widespread condemnation of his remarks, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding religious figures in India. Such cases often involve scrutiny of free speech versus the potential to incite communal disharmony.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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