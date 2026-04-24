HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Srinagar Police Deploy Dog Squad To Curb Drug Trafficking

Srinagar Police Deploy Dog Squad To Curb Drug Trafficking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 16:24 IST

x

Srinagar police are intensifying their fight against drug trafficking by deploying narcotic dog squads at key city checkpoints to detect and deter drug peddlers as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Srinagar police deploy narcotic dog squads to combat drug trafficking.
  • Trained sniffer dogs positioned at key checkpoints to detect concealed narcotics.
  • The initiative aims to identify and arrest drug peddlers in Srinagar.
  • Deployment of canines enhances on-the-spot detection capabilities.
  • Police continue awareness campaigns to promote a drug-free society.

Police in Srinagar have deployed the narcotic dog squad across multiple city locations to crack down on drug trafficking, a police official said on Friday.

Enhanced Drug Detection With Canine Squads

During this special drive under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, trained sniffer dogs have been positioned at key checkpoints to detect concealed narcotics, identify and arrest drug peddlers, he said.

 

The official said deploying highly trained canines enhances on-the-spot detection capabilities and strengthens ground-level enforcement.

Srinagar Police Strategy For A Drug-Free Society

He said the proactive initiative is a vital component of the Srinagar police's strategy to dismantle narcotics supply networks and establish a strong deterrent against drug-related activities.

The police also continued awareness campaigns to educate the public and reinforce the collective resolve towards a drug-free society.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

J&K Police Deploy Canine Unit To Curb Drug Trade In Shopian
J&K Police Deploy Canine Unit To Curb Drug Trade In Shopian
Jammu SSP Warns of Strict Action Against Drug Peddlers and Errant Police Officers
Jammu SSP Warns of Strict Action Against Drug Peddlers and Errant Police Officers
Meet the mute sentinels of Kashmir
Meet the mute sentinels of Kashmir
Jammu and Udhampur Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Arresting Five
Jammu and Udhampur Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Arresting Five
Eight Arrested, Drugs Seized in Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Operation
Eight Arrested, Drugs Seized in Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Operation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Jasprit Bumrah spotted with his wife at Mumbai airport0:57

Jasprit Bumrah spotted with his wife at Mumbai airport

Neetu Kapoor Nails Timeless Denim Style1:11

Neetu Kapoor Nails Timeless Denim Style

Huma Qureshi's All-Black Look Steals the Limelight2:12

Huma Qureshi's All-Black Look Steals the Limelight

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO