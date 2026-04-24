Srinagar Police Deploy Dog Squad To Curb Drug Trafficking

Srinagar police are intensifying their fight against drug trafficking by deploying narcotic dog squads at key city checkpoints to detect and deter drug peddlers as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Srinagar police deploy narcotic dog squads to combat drug trafficking.

Trained sniffer dogs positioned at key checkpoints to detect concealed narcotics.

The initiative aims to identify and arrest drug peddlers in Srinagar.

Deployment of canines enhances on-the-spot detection capabilities.

Police continue awareness campaigns to promote a drug-free society.

Police in Srinagar have deployed the narcotic dog squad across multiple city locations to crack down on drug trafficking, a police official said on Friday.

Enhanced Drug Detection With Canine Squads

During this special drive under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, trained sniffer dogs have been positioned at key checkpoints to detect concealed narcotics, identify and arrest drug peddlers, he said.

The official said deploying highly trained canines enhances on-the-spot detection capabilities and strengthens ground-level enforcement.

Srinagar Police Strategy For A Drug-Free Society

He said the proactive initiative is a vital component of the Srinagar police's strategy to dismantle narcotics supply networks and establish a strong deterrent against drug-related activities.

The police also continued awareness campaigns to educate the public and reinforce the collective resolve towards a drug-free society.