J&K Police Deploy Canine Unit To Curb Drug Trade In Shopian

Shopian Police in Jammu and Kashmir have deployed a specialised canine unit to strengthen their fight against drug trafficking as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shopian Police deploy canine unit to combat drug trafficking under 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'.

Trained sniffer dogs are deployed at checkpoints to detect concealed narcotics.

The initiative aims to disrupt the narcotics supply chain and deter drug peddlers.

Police are conducting awareness campaigns to promote a drug-free society in Shopian.

Intensified vehicle checking operations are underway across Shopian district.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district has deployed a canine unit to bolster efforts against drug trafficking and trade.

Canine Unit Deployed for Drug Detection

Intensifying efforts under the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, Shopian Police in coordination with the CRPF 14th Battalion, has deployed its canine unit (Narcotic Dog Squad) to strengthen action against drug trafficking in the district," an official statement issued Thursday said.

Strategic Checkpoint Deployment

Officials said as part of a special enforcement drive, trained sniffer dogs have been deployed at multiple checkpoints to detect concealed narcotics.

"The canine unit plays a crucial role in identifying hidden contraband, enabling timely recovery and apprehension of those involved in illicit drug trade," they said.

Focus on Disruption and Deterrence

Officials said the initiative aims to disrupt the supply chain of narcotics and act as a strong deterrent for drug peddlers. Alongside enforcement measures, police has been actively conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public and foster a drug-free society, they added.

Intensified Vehicle Checks

Intensified vehicle checking operations are being carried out across the district. "Suspicious vehicles are thoroughly searched at designated naka points in strict adherence to established standard operating procedures," they said.

The 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' is a nationwide campaign by the Indian government to raise awareness about substance abuse. Jammu and Kashmir has seen increased efforts to combat drug trafficking in recent years, with police focusing on both supply reduction and demand reduction through awareness programmes.