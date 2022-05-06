News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Have You Seen An UNDERWEAR Protest?

Have You Seen An UNDERWEAR Protest?

By Rediff News Bureau
May 06, 2022 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A unique protest has been launched by protestors in Sri Lanka with underwear placed on the temporary metal barriers erected to block protesters at the main entrance to the island's parliament.

Massive protests have rocked the capital Colombo and other Sri Lankan cities demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation blaming him and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for creating the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Sri Lanka's underwear protest.

All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Buddhist Monks At Go Gota Protests
Buddhist Monks At Go Gota Protests
Sri Lanka Shuts Down In Protest
Sri Lanka Shuts Down In Protest
Lankans Celebrate New Year With Protests
Lankans Celebrate New Year With Protests
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Children Take Part in Sri Lanka Protest

Children Take Part in Sri Lanka Protest

Angriest Protests In Sri Lanka!

Angriest Protests In Sri Lanka!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances