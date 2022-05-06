Have You Seen An UNDERWEAR Protest?

A unique protest has been launched by protestors in Sri Lanka with underwear placed on the temporary metal barriers erected to block protesters at the main entrance to the island's parliament.

Massive protests have rocked the capital Colombo and other Sri Lankan cities demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation blaming him and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for creating the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Sri Lanka's underwear protest.

All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com