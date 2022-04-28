News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sri Lanka Shuts Down In Protest

Sri Lanka Shuts Down In Protest

By Rediff News Bureau
April 28, 2022 12:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the national strike in Sri Lanka, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

 

 

IMAGE: A worker sleeps on a cart in front of a closed essential food store in Colombo during the nationwide strike, April 28, 2022, demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his cabinet, amid the country's economic crisis. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers at a closed store in Colombo during the nationwide strike in Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The nationwide strike follows daily protests demanding Gota's resignation for the grave economic crisis that has ravaged life in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Thushara Kumara, 43, a former special force soldier, second from left, with fellow Sri Lankan war veterans at an anti-government protest site near the presidential secretariat in Colombo on Monday, April 25, 2022. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator dressed as a crow takes part in a protest near the presidential secretariat on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Why Sri Lanka Is In Crisis
Why Sri Lanka Is In Crisis
The Rajapaksas You Did Not Know
The Rajapaksas You Did Not Know
When Will Sri Lanka's Nightmare End?
When Will Sri Lanka's Nightmare End?
SEE: Rego B, Bappida's Grandson, Sing!
SEE: Rego B, Bappida's Grandson, Sing!
LIC Chairman: 'How Long Should I Wait For An IPO?'
LIC Chairman: 'How Long Should I Wait For An IPO?'
I had self belief in my batting: Rashid
I had self belief in my batting: Rashid
Why Are Tara-Tiger Praying?
Why Are Tara-Tiger Praying?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Lankans Celebrate New Year With Protests

Lankans Celebrate New Year With Protests

Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns en masse as crisis deepens

Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns en masse as crisis deepens

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances