Sri Lanka Shuts Down In Protest

Please click on the images for glimpses of the national strike in Sri Lanka, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.
IMAGE: A worker sleeps on a cart in front of a closed essential food store in Colombo during the nationwide strike, April 28, 2022, demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his cabinet, amid the country's economic crisis. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: Workers at a closed store in Colombo during the nationwide strike in Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: The nationwide strike follows daily protests demanding Gota's resignation for the grave economic crisis that has ravaged life in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: Thushara Kumara, 43, a former special force soldier, second from left, with fellow Sri Lankan war veterans at an anti-government protest site near the presidential secretariat in Colombo on Monday, April 25, 2022. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
IMAGE: A demonstrator dressed as a crow takes part in a protest near the presidential secretariat on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com