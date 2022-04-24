Buddhist Monks At Go Gota Protests

With Buddhist monks joining the protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- who have long counted on the support of the Buddhist clergy -- the daily demonstrations against Rajapaksa rule have taken a new turn.

IMAGE: Buddhist monks take part in a protest against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside the presidential secretariat in Colombo. All Photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: Buddhist monk Theripaha Siridhamma seen during his hunger strike.

IMAGE: A demonstrator with a Gotabaya mask during the protest.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com