Buddhist Monks At Go Gota Protests

By Rediff News Bureau
April 24, 2022 13:51 IST
With Buddhist monks joining the protests against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa -- who have long counted on the support of the Buddhist clergy -- the daily demonstrations against Rajapaksa rule have taken a new turn.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the protests:

 

IMAGE: Buddhist monks take part in a protest against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside the presidential secretariat in Colombo. All Photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Buddhist monk Theripaha Siridhamma seen during his hunger strike.

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator with a Gotabaya mask during the protest.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
