Petrol Pump Worker Dies After Being Hit by SUV in Gurugram

Petrol Pump Worker Dies After Being Hit by SUV in Gurugram

Source: PTI
March 05, 2026 23:02 IST

A petrol pump worker tragically died in Gurugram after a reckless SUV driver struck his motorcycle and fled, prompting a police investigation into the fatal road accident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A petrol pump worker in Gurugram died after his motorcycle was struck head-on by a speeding SUV.
  • The driver of the SUV fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which reportedly had no number plates.
  • Police have seized the vehicle and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run.
  • An FIR has been registered, and the victim's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.

A petrol pump worker died after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle in the Sushant Lok area here, police said on Thursday.

The accused driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle after the accident. An FIR has been registered at the Sushant Lok police station, they said.

 

According to police, the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Mukesh was travelling from Sector 44 to Sushant Lok on Vyapar Kendra Road for some work.

Near Vyapar Kendra, a white Thar coming from the wrong side at high speed hit his motorcycle head-on, leaving him critically injured, they said.

The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, police added.

Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle had no number plates either at the front or rear.

Locals took Mukesh to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, police said. He was a resident of Rohta Patti in Palwal and worked at a petrol pump in Sector 44.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver, based on a complaint lodged by his brother Ashok. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

"The Thar vehicle has been seized from the spot. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and the driver will be arrested soon," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
