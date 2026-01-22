HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Speeding Thar kills 18-year-old IAF aspirant during morning jog

Speeding Thar kills 18-year-old IAF aspirant during morning jog

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 22, 2026 17:27 IST

  

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The victim, Anaya Sharma, was preparing for the air force physical tests 
  • She had recently passed the written examination
  • The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle near Dadi Ka Phatak 

An 18-year-old girl preparing for recruitment in the Indian Air Force was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding SUV while she was jogging along the Jaipur-Delhi highway, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near the Shanti Bagh Hanuman temple on the expressway when a fast-moving Thar hit Anaya Sharma, a native of Gudha Gaudji in Jhunjhunu district.

She was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Jhotwara and was preparing for the air force physical tests. According to police, Sharma had recently passed the written examination.

 

SHO (Accident West) Ramkripal Meena stated that Sharma was jogging along the roadside with a friend, who lagged behind. While Sharma was waiting for her friend, the SUV, coming from the Ajmer Road side, allegedly struck her.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle near Dadi Ka Phatak, police said, adding that the SUV later collided with another vehicle while fleeing. The vehicle has been seized.

A case has been registered at Accident West police station, and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
