HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Space debris? Huge metal object falls on house in Maha

Space debris? Huge metal object falls on house in Maha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 21, 2025 09:31 IST

x

An unidentified object from the sky fell on the terrace of a house in Umred taluka of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, triggering discussions of whether it was part of 'space debris'.

IMAGE: A metal object from the sky fell on the terrace of a house in Umred taluka of Nagpur district. Photograph: Courtesy @sureshchopane/X

For its part, Nagpur Rural Police said a large metal piece reportedly fell from the sky on the terrace slab of a house in the Kose layout at 4 am on Saturday.

A forensic team of police is trying to identify the object, police said.

 

The local resident claimed the steel object fell on the parapet of his terrace between 4 am and 4.15 am.

Astronomy enthusiast Suresh Chopne who heads Sky Watch Group claimed the metal object could be a part of a rocket booster of a satellite sent into space.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ISRO's POEM-4 successfully re-enters Earth's atmosphere
ISRO's POEM-4 successfully re-enters Earth's atmosphere
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes, debris grounds flights
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes, debris grounds flights
Isro team to visit Maharashtra to study space debris
Isro team to visit Maharashtra to study space debris
SEE: Possible meteor shower seen in Maharashtra, MP
SEE: Possible meteor shower seen in Maharashtra, MP
Astronomy Photographs of the Year
Astronomy Photographs of the Year

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easter Special: 22 Oldest Churches of India

webstory image 2

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 3

Motorola Lauched Its First Laptop: Moto Book 60

VIDEOS

Visuals from world's highest railway bridge after heavy rain hits J-K1:11

Visuals from world's highest railway bridge after heavy...

Sunday style check! Raveena aces her airport look with effortless charm1:32

Sunday style check! Raveena aces her airport look with...

Watch: Massive destruction as landslide wreaks havoc in J-K's Ramban3:08

Watch: Massive destruction as landslide wreaks havoc in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD