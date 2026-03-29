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Meerut Man Arrested After Allegedly Strangling Mother Following Frequent Quarrels

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 22:52 IST

A Meerut man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his mother after years of conflict, sparking a police investigation into the tragic family dispute and the accused's criminal history.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old man in Meerut has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 50-year-old mother, highlighting a tragic case of domestic violence.
  • The accused, Sanjay Das, reportedly attempted to cover up the crime by claiming his mother died of a heart attack, but police investigation revealed the truth.
  • Police interrogation revealed the accused was frequently taunted by his mother, stemming from a previous incident where he killed his own child and his wife left him.
  • The accused has a criminal history, including cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act and for assault, indicating a pattern of violent behaviour.
  • The incident occurred in Bengali Colony, Hastinapur, Meerut, and is currently under further investigation by local police.

A 35-year-old man allegedly strangled his mother to death here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday morning in Bengali Colony, located in the Hastinapur police station area, where 50-year-old Nirmala was murdered by her younger son, Sanjay Das.

 

Following the incident, the accused attempted to mislead people by claiming that the death was caused by a heart attack.

SHO Shashank Dwivedi said that upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody.

Investigation and Motives

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that his mother frequently quarrelled with him and taunted him, the SHO said.

He told the police that he had killed his own child, following which his wife left him. His mother would often taunt him over it, the SHO added.

Accused's Criminal History

The police noted that the accused also has a criminal history. A case was registered against him under the Dowry Prohibition Act in 2024, while another case involving assault was registered in 2025.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

The SHO said that following the post-mortem examination on Sunday, the body was brought back to the village, where the deceased's elder son, Vipul, performed the last rites.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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