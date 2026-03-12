HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Man Arrested After Mother Dies Following Domestic Altercation

Delhi Man Arrested After Mother Dies Following Domestic Altercation

March 12, 2026 15:04 IST

A Delhi man has been arrested after his mother died from a head injury sustained during a domestic dispute, highlighting the tragic consequences of family altercations.

Key Points

  • A man in Delhi's Seemapuri area has been arrested for allegedly killing his 60-year-old mother during a domestic dispute.
  • The incident occurred when the mother intervened in a heated argument between the accused and his wife.
  • The mother sustained a fatal head injury after allegedly being pushed to the floor by her son.
  • Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his 60-year-old mother by pushing her to the floor during a domestic row in Delhi's Seemapuri area, an officer said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the residence of the accused, identified as Sher Ali.

 

"The altercation began when Sher Ali had a heated argument with his wife. His mother, Hamidun Nisha, intervened to pacify the two," the officer said.

During the dispute, Ali allegedly pushed his mother with force, causing her to fall. She sustained a head injury and later died.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident, following which a team reached the spot and shifted the woman for medical assistance. However, she could not be saved.

"The woman's daughter, Sabnam, later gave a statement alleging that her brother had assaulted their mother during the quarrel, which resulted in her death," the officer added.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Ali, who works as a tailor in Ghaziabad's Loni, was apprehended shortly after.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Preliminary investigations suggest the mother suffered a fatal head injury after being thrown to the ground during the fight between Ali and his wife.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

