Some Indians among 91 evacuated from war-torn Sudan to Saudi Arabia

Some Indian nationals were evacuated among 66 citizens from 12 nations from the conflict-hit Sudan to Saudi Arabia.

IMAGE: Citizens of Saudi Arabia and people from other nationalities are welcomed by Saudi Royal Navy officials as they arrive at Jeddah Sea Port after being evacuated through Saudi Navy Ship from Sudan, on April 22, 2023. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters

The evacuation came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Saudi Arabia counterpart and Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Sudan.

Saudi Arabia ministry, in a statement, announced the 'safe arrival' of 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals representing the following nationalities Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso.

Sudan is facing violence due to fighting between the army and the paramilitary forces.