Make plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan, orders PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assessed the developments in Sudan with a specific focus on safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout the violence-hit country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation related to Indians in Sudan. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

According to an official statement, Modi, at a high-level meeting, instructed relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments in Sudan and evaluate safety of Indian nationals there.

The prime minister directed preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and viability of various options.

'During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout the country,' the statement said.

'The prime minister expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week,' it said.

It said Modi also instructed officials to continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals and extend them all possible assistance.

'The prime minister further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options,' the statement by the PMO said.

'The prime minister also emphasised the importance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan,' it said.