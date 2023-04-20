News
Focusing on safety of Indians in Sudan: Centre

Focusing on safety of Indians in Sudan: Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 20, 2023 18:55 IST
India on Thursday said the ground situation in Sudan is very 'tense' and it is in touch with various countries with a key focus on ensuring the safety of Indians in the violence-hit country.

IMAGE: People gather at the station to flee from Khartoum during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan on April 19, 2023. Photograph: El-Tayeb Siddig/Reuters

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan.

 

He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet the United Nations Secretary-General in New York on the situation in Sudan.

The safety and security of the Indians is our key focus, Bagchi said.

When asked whether India is looking at evacuating the Indians in Sudan, he said some plans are being worked out but it will depend on the ground situation.

