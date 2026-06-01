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Paramilitary Soldier Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 23:53 IST

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A paramilitary soldier on Eid leave was killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the ongoing security challenges and targeted violence in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A paramilitary soldier was killed by gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district.
  • The soldier was on leave for Eid when the attack occurred in the Kulachi Mor area.
  • This is the third targeted attack on security personnel in the region in the last five days.
  • Authorities have launched an investigation and search operation to find the perpetrators.
  • Dera Ismail Khan has seen increased targeted attacks on security personnel in recent years.

A paramilitary soldier, who was on leave for Eid, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The attack, which occurred in Kulachi Mor area of Dera Ismail Khan district, was the third such incident in the last five days.

 

Rising Attacks on Security Personnel

According to police, the victim was on Eid holidays when armed assailants targeted him and fled after carrying out the attack.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and a search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

Security Situation in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, particularly its Kulachi region, has witnessed a number of targeted attacks on security personnel in recent years.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies continue intelligence-based operations in the district to counter militant activity and maintain peace in the area.

On Thursday, a solider of the paramilitary Federal Constabulary (FC) Balochistan, who was on leave, was killed in the Dera Ismail Khan district's Kulachi city.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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