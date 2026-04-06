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Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 18:11 IST

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In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unidentified gunmen killed three security personnel in separate attacks, prompting increased security measures and condemnation from government officials.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Three security personnel were killed in two separate attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • The attacks occurred in the Bannu district, targeting a police official and a NADRA office.
  • Law enforcement agencies have launched search operations to apprehend the attackers.
  • The Pakistan government accuses the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks in the region.
  • Increased security measures have been implemented in the affected area following the attacks.

Unidentified gunmen on Monday killed three security personnel in two separate attacks in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The attacks occurred in the Bannu district in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

 

According to a police official, the first incident occurred in the Kanger Jan Bahadur area of Mandan, where a police official was shot dead while on his way to duty. 

Law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and shifted the body to a nearby hospital, he added.

A search operation was launched to nab the attackers.

NADRA Office Attack

In a separate attack, armed men opened fire at a NADRA (National Database and  Registration Authority) office in the Baka Khel area of the district, killing a constable and a security guard, police said.

A heavy contingent has been deployed in the area following the attack.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attacks on police officials.

The government fully supports its police force in the fight against terrorism, he added.

The Pakistan government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks on civilians as well as government infrastructure, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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