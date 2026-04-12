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Home  » News » IED Blast Kills Soldier, Injures Others in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

IED Blast Kills Soldier, Injures Others in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 15:54 IST

A deadly IED blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has killed a soldier and injured others, underscoring the persistent threat of militant activity in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • An IED blast near a security checkpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to five others.
  • The attack occurred near a degree college in Bannu district, prompting a search operation by security forces.
  • In a separate incident, a policeman was abducted and killed by militants in the Hassan Khel area, highlighting ongoing security concerns.
  • Authorities have launched investigations into both the IED blast and the abduction/killing of the policeman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least one security personnel was killed and five others injured in a blast near a security checkpoint in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Sunday.

According to police, unidentified militants detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) near a checkpoint adjacent to a degree college in Bannu district late Thursday.

 

One soldier was killed on the spot, while five others, including a civilian, sustained injuries.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the blast.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, officials confirmed.

Policeman Abducted and Killed

In a separate incident, a policeman was abducted and later killed by militants in the Hassan Khel area, located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Peshawar. His body was recovered from open fields late Saturday night.

Authorities have initiated investigations into both incidents.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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