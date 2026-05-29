HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pakistani Official Killed By Gunmen In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani Official Killed By Gunmen In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 19:29 IST

x

A Pakistani law enforcement official was killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A Pakistani law enforcement official was fatally shot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • The victim was a member of the Federal Constabulary Balochistan.
  • The attack occurred in the Kulachi city of Dera Ismail Khan district.
  • Police have launched an investigation and search operation to find the attackers.

A Pakistani law enforcement official was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

Details of the Attack

The deceased was a personnel of the paramilitary Federal Constabulary (FC) Balochistan. He was on leave when the assailants targeted him on Thursday in the Dera Ismail Khan district's Kulachi city.

 

Investigation Launched

Police reached the scene soon after the incident and launched an investigation, while a search operation was also initiated in the area to trace the attackers.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Pakistani Policeman Killed After Abduction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani Policeman Killed After Abduction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Nine Militants, Four Officials Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gunfire
Nine Militants, Four Officials Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gunfire
Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police Post Kills 15
Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police Post Kills 15

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning During Airport Sighting1:25

Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning During Airport Sighting

Pete Hegseth joins US troops for high-intensity workout aboard USS Boxer3:04

Pete Hegseth joins US troops for high-intensity workout...

Karishma Kapoor Brings Glamour and Grace in Trendy Look1:20

Karishma Kapoor Brings Glamour and Grace in Trendy Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO