Pakistani Official Killed By Gunmen In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A Pakistani law enforcement official was killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting ongoing security concerns in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A Pakistani law enforcement official was fatally shot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The victim was a member of the Federal Constabulary Balochistan.

The attack occurred in the Kulachi city of Dera Ismail Khan district.

Police have launched an investigation and search operation to find the attackers.

A Pakistani law enforcement official was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

Details of the Attack

The deceased was a personnel of the paramilitary Federal Constabulary (FC) Balochistan. He was on leave when the assailants targeted him on Thursday in the Dera Ismail Khan district's Kulachi city.

Investigation Launched

Police reached the scene soon after the incident and launched an investigation, while a search operation was also initiated in the area to trace the attackers.