HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 23:49 IST

x

Two security personnel were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after an attack by unidentified militants, prompting a security response and investigation.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Two security personnel were killed in a militant attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
  • The attack occurred in the Kurram Garhi area of Bannu district.
  • Security forces have launched a search operation to find the assailants.
  • Additional security contingents have been dispatched to the area.

Two security personnel were killed by unidentified militants on Sunday in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

Details Of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Attack

The militants opened fire at two Federal Constabulary troops in the Kurram Garhi area within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, in Bannu district bordering North Waziristan, a police official said.

 

Security Response And Investigation

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

FC troops also responded with retaliatory fire during the incident.

Police confirmed that additional contingents have been dispatched to the scene, while a clearance operation is currently underway in the surrounding area.

Attacks targeting security forces are not uncommon in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, often claimed by various militant groups. Investigations into such incidents typically involve intelligence gathering and combing operations in the affected area. Under Pakistani law, perpetrators of such attacks could face charges related to terrorism and murder.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Pakistan Security Forces Face Mounting Terror Attacks
Pakistan Security Forces Face Mounting Terror Attacks
Pakistani Security Forces Thwart TTP Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani Security Forces Thwart TTP Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan CTD Operation Kills Two Wanted Militants in Peshawar
Pakistan CTD Operation Kills Two Wanted Militants in Peshawar
Pakistani Policeman Killed After Abduction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani Policeman Killed After Abduction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden Agenda Behind Women's Quota!3:49

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden...

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in Mumbai0:54

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in...

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps1:10

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO