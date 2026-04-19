Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two security personnel were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after an attack by unidentified militants, prompting a security response and investigation.

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Key Points Two security personnel were killed in a militant attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The attack occurred in the Kurram Garhi area of Bannu district.

Security forces have launched a search operation to find the assailants.

Additional security contingents have been dispatched to the area.

Two security personnel were killed by unidentified militants on Sunday in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

Details Of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Attack

The militants opened fire at two Federal Constabulary troops in the Kurram Garhi area within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, in Bannu district bordering North Waziristan, a police official said.

Security Response And Investigation

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

FC troops also responded with retaliatory fire during the incident.

Police confirmed that additional contingents have been dispatched to the scene, while a clearance operation is currently underway in the surrounding area.

Attacks targeting security forces are not uncommon in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, often claimed by various militant groups. Investigations into such incidents typically involve intelligence gathering and combing operations in the affected area. Under Pakistani law, perpetrators of such attacks could face charges related to terrorism and murder.